IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Motor Vu Drive-In is celebrating its 75th Anniversary by offering a free screening of Grease on Saturday, August 27.

Built in 1947, the Motor Vu served Idahoans and visitors continuously for 69 years before closing after the 2016 season. In 2019, Linda and Ryan Rumsey – who had been neighbors with the drive-in theater since 1966 – purchased this historic theater in order to protect it for the community and prevent it from being torn down.

“Drive-ins are special and nostalgic. It is something I grew up enjoying. Ryan and I had one of our first dates at this theater! We wanted to preserve the drive-in experience for future generations to enjoy,” Linda Rumsey said of the decision to purchase it.

The Rumseys have spent the last three years revitalizing the Motor Vu. In 2019, they begin trimming and landscaping to start to bring the Motor Vu back to its former glory. No movies were shown in the summer of 2019. In April 2020, the pandemic hit and the Rumseys partnered with local high schools to host graduations.

Following these graduations, they worked to bring movies back to Motor Vu, and the Motor Vu hosted a number of concerts and events during the 2020 season in partnership with a local entertainment company. In 2021, the Rumsey family began full management of the theater and in the off-season they purchased a new 4K RGB laser projector, renovated the bathrooms, enhanced the concessions menu, and were able to show first-run films throughout the season.

This year, the theater has continued to show new movies every weekend.

“It is a miracle drive-ins are still around at all. It is thanks to the Idaho Falls community that we are still standing! They have supported the Motor Vu, cheered us on, and showed up,” Linda Rumsey said.

The community is invited to see Grease for free, projected on the biggest operating outdoor movie screen in the country which measures over 6,400 square feet. Gates open at 7:00 p.m., and Grease starts thirty minutes after sunset at around 8:45 p.m. In addition to the movie screening, this community event also includes activities for kids and adults before the movie – bouncy houses, mini-train rides, yard games, trivia contest, prizes, a way to share Motor Vu memories and specials on snack bar items.

The cost for admission is $8.50 for adults, $4.50 for kids 3 – 12 and $6.50 for seniors 65 and older, active-duty military, veterans, first responders.

Saturday, August 27 will be the final night of the summer 2022 season. The Motor Vu will open again for a Halloween Movie Festival – the annual Scream on Screen Halloween Spooktacular – and a trunk or treat event the weekend of October 28, 2022.

In late May 2023, the Motor Vu will open for summer 2023.

