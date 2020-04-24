IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In Theatre will be open this summer.

Local business owners Ryan and Linda Rumsey purchased the property in 2019 and will soon be opening the first phase of new operations.

“Everyone has a story about the drive-in. Something like this should be preserved for the next generation of Idahoans to enjoy. This is a labor of love to give something back to the community,” Linda said. “Our world has changed, and we need to go back to simpler times. We want to provide a place where people can go to enjoy themselves, bring back old memories, and create new memories.”

In recent months, the Rumseys have made repairs to the property and grounds and worked to ready the projector and AV systems. In future phases, they plan to fully renovate the property and upgrade the projector for improved viewing.

For this season, the Motor Vu will play released movies and host community, corporate and private events.

Adjustments will be made for appropriate social distancing and other safety measures.

Occasions such as car-shows and concerts are also anticipated.

The Rumseys have also volunteered the property for Idaho Falls School District #91 graduation on May 25-28.

In spite of the challenges related to its reopening, the Rumseys are excited for the community to once again enjoy a classic experience at the Drive-In.

“The community support has already been overwhelming,” Linda said. “Everyone we tell is excited and willing to join us in our efforts to bring the Drive-In back. We appreciate the support and hope to see you all at the Motor Vu this year.”

The drive in has been closed since July 2017.

It is located at 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

You can track the progress of the reopening of the drive-in, movie and ticket information on the Motor Vu Facebook page.