POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A Pocatello man is ramping up for a world class auction.

Adam Wood has been working with motorcycles his whole life. Wood, who now owns Motor City Idaho, started riding motorcycles at the age of 12.

Now, he spends his evenings with his son tinkering with classic motorcycles that they plan to sell at the Mecum Auction for classic motorcycles.

“During the course of the year, I’ve been buying classic and vintage Japanese motorcycles. The hope is to sell them at a small profit — at least enough to cover expenses and have some fun–and then maybe come home and do it next year,” Wood said.

Wood hopes to make $45 to $50,000 back from the auction. He’s refurbished eight motorcycles, each one from decades past.

After visiting the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas last year, Wood got the itch to participate.

Wood got help from Pocatello Power Sports and his 17-year-old son, Thomas Wood, who’s love of motorcycles has grown since the project started.

“Most kids my age don’t really get the opportunity to be around this many bikes–especially this big of bikes either–so I think it’s really helped me a lot to love it,” Thomas said.

The time spent together working on the bikes has been a great bonding experience for the father and son, Wood said.

“We’ve spent many late nights in the garage together working on bikes and it’s been a fantastic way to get to know him a little better and have some father and son time,” Wood said.

“We’d be out here for many hours every night, just talking and working on the motorcycles,” Thomas said.

Thomas hopes to go to the Mecum Auction with his dad. The auction runs from Jan. 21 through Jan. 26.