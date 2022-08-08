BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – About 30 emergency responders teamed up to help a motorcyclist out of the backcountry after an accident.

The man had chest injuries and was unable to walk after he crashed Saturday in the Little Burns Creek area.

Members of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, Central Fire and Idaho Falls Fire Department jumped into action.

Because of the remote area, they carried him almost two miles on a stretcher through wet and muddy terrain to the air ambulance so they could take him to the hospital.

The man injuries were non-life-threatening.

