HAZELTON, Idaho (AP) — A man from Hazelton is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a tractor.

The wreck happened at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 at E 990 S, just east of Hazelton.

Idaho State Police say Rigoberto Avila Gomez was headed east on the highway in a tractor pulling an open-top agricultural trailer.

He turned left across the westbound lane, failing to yield to an oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Todd Bell of Hazelton, hit the side of the tractor.

Bell died from his injuries at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by state police.

