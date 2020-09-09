Breaking News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 64-year-old Iona man died due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, Idaho State Police and Idaho Falls Fire responded to approximately 107th N. River Road around 5:50 p.m.

First responders found bystanders engaged in life-saving efforts on the male adult who was riding the motorcycle involved in the crash.

Fire personnel continued with those efforts but determined he was deceased due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies identified the man as Jeffery L. Carlson.

Deputies determined he was riding his motorcycle north on N. River Road when the motorcycle left the roadway and collided with the embankment of a nearby driveway.

Carlson was not found to be wearing a helmet, and deputies found evidence that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash with assistance from Idaho Falls Police.

No further information is available at this time.