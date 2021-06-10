SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – A 83-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash on US 26 at milepost 358, east of Swan Valley Wednesday around 8:33 a.m.

According to Idaho State Police, Vic Sarkissian of Jackson, Wyo. was traveling westbound on US 26 on a Honda Motorcycle when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

An air ambulance transported Sarkissian to Eastern Idaho regional Medical Center.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The investigating trooper said the rider was wearing full protective gear and a helmet.

The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Swan Valley appeared first on Local News 8.