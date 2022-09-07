POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello, in Bannock County.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Chubbuck was traveling northbound attempting to enter the interstate on the Clark Street on-ramp. He swerved to avoid stopped traffic on the interstate, laid his bike down and slid into a Hyundai SUV driven by a 49-year-old female, from Blackfoot.

The rider of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The right lane of the on-ramp was blocked for approximately 20 minutes.

