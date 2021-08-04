POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police report a motorcyclist died after a crash northbound on Interstate 15 at mile marker 66 in Pocatello Tuesday.
According to ISP, at 9:42 p.m. a male driver was traveling northbound on a Honda VTX1300 motorcycle in the construction zone when he drove off the right shoulder, lost control and crashed.
Police said he was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injures at scene.
Next of kin notification is pending.
Northbound I-15 lanes of travel were blocked for two and a half hours.
