CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Caribou County Sheriff J Adam Mabey reports a motorcyclist passed away from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle head-on into a car over the weekend.

On Sunday at about 4:30 p.m., Caribou County Emergency Services responded to a reported crash on State Highway 34 near MP 36 just south of Grace Idaho.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies learned a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was going south and attempted to pass a vehicle; however, there was a 2014 Ford Focus in the northbound lane and the motorcycle struck the front end of the passenger car.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old male, was ejected onto the roadway, and the passenger car came to a stop in the northbound lane with disabling damage.

The driver of the passenger car, a 24-year-old female was transported to the Caribou Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Portneuf Life Flight transported the driver of the motorcycle to Portneuf Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he passed away from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The road was closed to traffic for about two hours.

This was the second head-on crash in Caribou County in two days. The other crash was Saturday morning near the top of Fish Creek pass on US Highway 30. The driver of that crash was treated for non-life threatening injuries when he crossed the center line and crashed into a semi.

“I cannot emphasize enough that we are in the 100 deadliest days for driving,” Sheriff Mabey said. “Please be extra careful and give yourself extra time to get to your destinations and use all the safety equipment you have available for your use. It is going to be a beautiful summer, let’s make sure we make it through safely.”

