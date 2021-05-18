IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little will be in Idaho Falls Tuesday. He will provide remarks at the Mountain America Center groundbreaking at 4 p.m.
You can watch it below.
This has been a highly anticipated step for the Idaho Falls Auditorium District and the surrounding community.
The project has seen some setbacks.
A portion of funding comes from a 5% sales tax on hotel rooms in Idaho Falls. That revenue decreased during the pandemic.
The multi-use center will be home to many events when it’s finished, but Rob Spear, the executive director of the Auditorium District, says its main focal point will be a new Idaho Falls hockey team.
