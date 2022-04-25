POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Mountain America Credit Union is donating $5,000 to the Idaho Foodbank in partnership with Idaho State Athletics for the Roar for More Food Drive.

On Monday, Mountain America will present a check for $5,000 to the Idaho Foodbank at the Eastern Idaho Foodbank branch in Pocatello.

The $5,000 donation will provide up to 20,000 meals, helping the Idaho Foodbank combat food insecurity in the Pocatello area.

Bannock County’s food insecurity rate is 12.1%, higher than the statewide average of 10%.

According to Feeding America, food insecurity is the “USDA’s measure of lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods” and “may reflect a household’s need to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods.”

