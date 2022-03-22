IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As the roof continues to be placed on the Mountain America Event Center in Idaho Falls, the team behind the center itself has announced the general manager for the building. Erik Hudson was named in a news conference held Tuesday morning and has a lot of experience in running event centers and sports arenas.

Previous stops for Hudson include being the general manager of three venues in Cedar Rapids Iowa, where part of his role was to over see nearly 200 annual events in the venues he oversaw. Part of what draws Hudson to the Idaho Falls region a chance to be back in the northwest.

“I grew up in the Northwest so getting back to Idaho Falls was important to us,” Hudson said.

Hudson says part of what drew him to the Idaho Falls region was the chance to open a brand new venue in the Idaho Falls and Eastern Idaho Region.

“I mean a building like this, is a game changer for the region,” he said. “I mean I much like everyone else like live sports entertainment, and not only do I get to be the general manager of this great building but, I also get to enjoy the events that we bring in. And that’s part of the draw for me. I do this because I really enjoy providing that fun.”

Hudson says he hopes to bring in a variety of events to the region all of which he hopes will build up the community.

“We can talk about small family events, all the way up to large scale concerts seating 5,500 plus folks,” he said. “I know there’s in interest in rodeo, or other on ice family entertainment with Disney on Ice or other skating opportunities. So those are high on our radar.”

Through Hudson’s career in venue management, he has been able to foster relationships with youth sport leagues and the different collegiate sports leagues as well. Relationships he hopes to not only continue to foster but help to build up the ice sports interest already present in the region.

“A facility like this, will not only be great for the large events, but it also brings a secondary sheet of ice,” he said. “For an ever growing sport in Idaho Falls. I mean if you look at the Leto/Marmo facility its a great place for, kids to grow up and learn the sport, not just hockey but figure skating and other ice sports. But they need more ice, and I feel like this facility will be a great supplement to that, and will allow kids to continue to really explore their passions, you know, of any ice sports.”

Hudson says he hopes to explore the possibilities of the event center for court sports as well.

“With the wide variety of basketball options within the state, and not only basketball but other court sports,” he said. “We want to explore all possibilities for high school, for collegiate events, not just with basketball, volleyball potentially wrestling. Anything that will fit with this size. This facility is the perfect size for a state championship, or a NCAA championship.”

Hudson says the build of the center is on track to open with the next eight to 10 months. The building is already open to schedule events and Hudson encourages interested parties to reach out to him directly through email.

