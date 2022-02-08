TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning about a mountain lion that has been seen near Victor the last few days.

It was spotted east of Downtown Victor off Aspen Street and Deer Drive.

Those who live in the area are advised to reduce the time you and your pets spend outdoors if possible and to lock up any livestock you may have.

If you see the animal, you can call the Teton County Sheriff’s non emergency line at 208 354-2323 or contact Fish and Game.

