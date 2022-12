Pocatello (KID) Pocatello police are advising residents to keep an eye on children and smaller pets after a mountain lion was spotted in the early morning hours of December 10.

The mountain lion was spotted on Ring cameras on the 2000 block of Elmore Street about 4 am Saturday morning.

Pocatello police are also asking residents to be cautious and aware, adding that if you see the mountain lion in the area, do not approach the animal. Call the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.