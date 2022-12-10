A Mountain lion has been spotted near Elmore St. in Pocatello early Saturday morning. Police are asking residents near the area to take caution and stay alert.

If anyone near the area notices the mountain lion, police are urging people avoid the area, and to contact the Pocatello Police Department immediately at (208)234-6100. Locals are reminded to not approach the dangerous animal.

The animal was spotted on ring cameras in the 2000 block of Elmore St. at around 4 A.M. Saturday morning.

