BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot received a special gift on Monday.

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) selected Mountain View as one of three schools in Idaho to receive a new $100,000 Don’t Quit Fitness Center.

“Part of the application process is that we had to create a video,” said Principal Wes Jensen. “So we got our staff and our students involved and created a video and showed them our old 1970s run-down gym that we have in the school. We made a new video and showed them how much we need it and how much we’d use it.”

When you look at what it was like before, the difference is remarkable.

“There is equipment for everybody in there,” said NFGFC Chairman Jake Steinfeld. “There is strength training. There is cardio. Everything that you would see at a very expensive health club anywhere in the country you’re going to see at Mountain View Middle.”

Steinfeld is the mastermind behind bringing these gyms to local schools. He says they focus solely on elementary schools and middle schools.

“I was an overweight kid,” Steinfeld said. I had a bad stutter growing up. My dad bought me a set of weights when I was 13. It changed my life. Not only did the weights build my body, but it built my confidence and self-esteem. We want to build bodies, but most importantly, we want to build confidence and self-esteem.”

When students got to try out the equipment for the first time on Monday, they jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s great for everybody, because if people don’t do sports, then they can work out, just so they can stay fit,” said eighth grader Cooper Gardner.

Jensen says the school trying to take an active role in their students well-being.

“Our kids at this age are growing into their bodies,” Jensen said. “They’re growing physically, mentally, emotionally, and when we keep them fit and keep them active, it helps their perspective of being social. It keeps them being positive, their self-esteem grows. So keeping them fit and keep them healthy is a huge goal of us at Mountain View Middle School.”

“We never make a mistake,” Steinfeld said. “It’s really amazing to see the passion, the enthusiasm. Look, I’m all about hope and health and family and most importantly, this isn’t about red states or blue states. This is about the red, white and blue.”

The other two winning schools in Idaho were Emmett Middle School and Fairmont Junior High in Boise.

Steinfeld says their goal is to make it to all 50 states in the upcoming years.

