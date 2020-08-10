COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KIFI/KIDK) – The Mountain West Conference announced Monday it is postponing all fall competition due to COVID-19 concerns.

The sports affected by Monday’s decision include cross country, football soccer, and volleyball. The status of winter sports will continue to be discussed.

The Mountain West is looking into the possibility of those sports competing in the spring. The full release can be seen here.

Both Boise State and Utah State compete in the Mountain West Conference.