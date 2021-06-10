IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The family-friendly Movies in the Park event is back.

The free series at the Freeman Park Bandshell begins Friday, June 11 with “The War with Grandpa.”

Be sure to bring your low back chair, blanket and snacks.

The event is weather permitting.

The full schedule is as follows:

June 11: The War with Grandpa PG (2020)

June 25: Sandlot PG (1993)

July 9: The Croods: A New Age PG (2020)

July 23: Tom and Jerry PG (2021)

August 13: Raya And the Last Dragon PG (2021)

August 27: Napoleon Dynamite PG (2004)

