POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Marshall Public Library will be shining a light on one of the darkest days in American history.

During September, the library will feature “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. The display tells the story of 9/11 across 14 posters and features personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. The exhibition also includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection.

“The posters highlight the individual experiences of the people on the planes and in the buildings as well as the first responders and volunteers who rushed to the scene,” said Amy Campbell, Public Services Supervisor at the Marshall Public Library. “The display gives patrons a deeper and more personal understanding of what happened that day and how survivors are still dealing with its effects 20 years later.”

The display can be found on the second floor of the Marshall Public Library.

“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” said Alice M. Greenwald, 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum has put together resources for educators and online learners looking to delve into the history and aftermath of 9/11. They can be found at 911memorial.org/learn/resources/911-primer.

