MS-13 victim unearthed in Long Island shallow grave: cops

Long Island cops are investigating another possible MS-13 gang slaying after unearthing a badly decomposed body Saturday in a bucolic and popular nature preserve.

Cops said the victim was killed in 2016 in the Massapequa Preserve on the south shore of Nassau County after being lured there by the gang. The notorious MS-13 gang has been singled out by President Trump for its wanton brutality, which has led to a series of crackdowns by law enforcement on the federal and local levels.

“We’re here on a beautiful day on the holiday weekend for yet another gruesome discovery,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Signas said at a news conference.

The number of MS-13 victims whose bodies have been found in Nassau County since 2016 now totals 11, officials said.

“This war if you will that took place in ’16 and ’17, we recovered close to 11 victims, all, most buried in shallow graves throughout Nassau County,” Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Homicide detectives said they know the identities of the latest victim — and the killers. Those names weren’t released Saturday. No arrests have been announced.

The discovery of the body came was the result of an investigation that led to the arrests of four MS-13 members for the 2017 killing of 19-year-old Julio Gonzales-Espantzay. He was hacked to death with machetes after being lured to the Massapequa Preserve with the promise of marijuana and sex, police said.

His body was discovered two months after his murder, a short distance from where cops made Saturday’s discovery.