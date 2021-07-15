SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Mud Lick Fire that started on July 8 has burned 6,641 acres and is 0% contained, and effective Thursday, the forest implemented road closures within the fire area to all uses to protect public health and safety due to extreme fire behavior and expected rate and extent of fire spread.

The following trails are closed to all uses: Lick Creek #010, Birch Creek #023, Gant Ridge #028, Indian Creek #026, and Big Deer #029. Road closures go into effect Thursday on portions of Panther Creek, Williams Creek, Leesburg Road, Napias Creek, Phelan Creek, Deep Creek, Crags and Hoodoo Meadows Roads. Roads are closed to all uses including hiking, biking, motorized use, and horse travel. You can view more HERE.

The order will remain in effect through September 1, 2021.

On Wednesday, firefighters installed hose lays and sprinklers to protect private property along Panther Creek, FS Road 242, and the Blackbird Mine Wednesday. Crews also completed brushing and felling of snags, moving southward along Panther Creek Road.

The fire burning grass, brush, ponderosa pine and douglas-fir 22 miles west of Salmon.

Heavy equipment was moved into place along Ridge Road to begin prepping contingency lines, and aerial resources dropped water and retardant on the eastern flank of the fire and near Blackbird Mine.

Resources will continue efforts Thursday along the eastern flank as well as scouting other areas to engage the fire.

Structure assessment will continue along Panther Creek, Yellowjacket area, and other surrounding areas as well as installation of pumps, hose lays, and sprinklers will continue within the Panther Creek corridor.

Crews will continue brushing and snagging along Panther Creek Road.

The fire may progress to the south towards Blackbird and Cobalt Mines; terrain-driven winds may be a factor.

Stage I fire restrictions go into effect Thursday in the Salmon-Challis National Forest (outside the Frank Church Wilderness), Bureau of Land Management (BLM)-Salmon and Challis Field Offices, along with state, state endowment, and privately-owned forested lands within the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone. You can view additional information on fire restrictions HERE.

