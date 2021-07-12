SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest reports the lightning caused Mud Lick Fire has burned 4,046 acres and is 0% contained.

It is burning grass, brush, ponderosa pine and douglas-fir 22 miles west of Salmon.

The Sam Hick’s Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 took command of the fire early Monday and will endeavor to keep the fire west of Panther Creek and away from mine infrastructure using a confine and contain strategy.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Firefighters will continue to assess protection of private property.

315 personnel, 8 crews, 4 engines, 1 water tender and 6 helicopters are fighting the fire, but smoky conditions may hamper the use of aerial resources.

The most critical fire weather is expected in the afternoon with potential wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph. The region is experiencing extreme drought, with parts of Idaho facing historically dry fuel conditions. Very dry and very warm conditions are expected to continue, with temperatures in the 90s and relative humidity reaching a low of 11 percent. Fuel moistures are at a record low for this time of year, creating critical fire conditions.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

There is a temporary flight restriction within a five-mile radius of the fire. Forest visitors are asked to avoid Panther Creek and the Mud Lick Fire to allow firefighters to safely work in the area.

The fire started Thursday morning.

You can view a map HERE.

The post Mud Lick Fire grows to 4,046 acres appeared first on Local News 8.