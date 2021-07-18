SALMON, Idaho (KIFI)- The Mud Lick Fire, burning 22 miles from Salmon, is now 12,396 acres officials announced Sunday.

The lightning-caused blaze had “significant fire behavior and growth” on the eastern side Saturday, in the South Fork Big Deer Creek drainage, progressing around the Blackbird Mine to the north and toward Panther Creek.

Extreme running, torching, and spotting was also observed along Big Deer Creek drainage heading south

towards Road 167.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

On Sunday, heavy equipment and crews will continue to build contingency lines both north and south along Ridge Road. Helicopters will focus aerial water drops on the fire as conditions permit.

Crews will be brushing and installing hose lays and sprinklers around the Yellowjacket Guard Station and

infrastructure near the Bighorn Crags, and will continue brushing and snagging along Panther Creek Road and Road 167. Dozer line construction will continue from Blackbird Mine to Road 167 at Blackbird Mountain.

Evacuations are now in place for Panther Creek (NFSR 055) from Deep Creek north to the main Salmon River Road (NFSR 030) and in Napias Creek (NFSR 0242).

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Idaho Power has shut off power to lines serving areas southeast of Leesburg, which includes private lands in Napias Creek, Panther Creek drainage south of Deep Creek, and the Blackbird and Cobalt mines.

The post Mud Lick Fire now more than 12,000 acres appeared first on Local News 8.