SALMON, Idaho (KIFI)- The Mud Lick Fire is now 8,220 acres and 0% contained officials announced Saturday.

Saturday, heavy equipment will continue working on a contingency line along Ridge Road north from Williams Creek Pass. Crews are assessing areas to improve near Yellowjacket and Bighorn Crags.

Firefighters are working along Panther Creek Road and Road 167 to reduce fuels. Protection efforts continue around the Blackbird Mine.

As conditions permit, heavy helicopters will drop water in the South Fork Big Deer Creek drainage.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has issued road closures within the fire area to protect public health and safety due to extreme fire behavior conditions and the expected rate of fire spread.

The road closures include portions of Panther Creek, Williams Creek, Leesburg Road, Napias Creek, Phelan Creek, Deep Creek, Crags and Hoodoo Meadows Roads.

The following trails are closed to all uses: Lick Creek #010, Birch Creek #023, Gant Ridge #028, Indian Creek #026, and Big Deer #029.

The post Mud Lick Fire now more than 8,200 acres appeared first on Local News 8.