SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest is now managing three fires.

Iron Fire

The Iron Fire has burned 120 acres and is 0% contained. It is burning 22 miles SSW of Salmon. A direct suppression strategy is being applied to the Iron Fire. This fire is creeping through dry grass and heavy down and dead fuels on the north facing slope above Badger Creek. Rain reached the fire yesterday and raised the moisture level of fine fuels. Hand crews were able to construct line along the fire’s edge on the north flank while helicopters cooled hot spots. Direct line construction will continue today.

Haynes Fire

The Haynes Fire has burned 408 acres and is 0% contained. It is burning 11 miles south of Salmon. A direct suppression strategy is being applied to the Haynes Fire. Operations were hampered by the weather system that moved across the fire area yesterday; however, firefighters still worked diligently to construct handline on the eastern flank, while a dozer constructed line from the NSFR 016 to rock scree on the north flank. Today, crews will continue to identify opportunities to build direct line near the southern edge of the fire as well as continuing to brush along the 016 road.

Mud Lick Fire

The Mud Lick fire has burned 16,440 acres and is 0% contained. It is burning 22 miles west of Salmon. A suppression, point protection, contain and confine fire management strategy will continue to be applied to the Mud Lick Fire. Vegetation treatments and plumbed point protection are ongoing near structures and mines. Heavy equipment continues to build contingency lines on the eastern and southern sides of the fire.

Evacuations are in place for Panther Creek (NFSR 055) from Deep Creek north to the main Salmon River Road (NFSR 030) and in Napias Creek (NFSR 0242). Road closures are in place for Baldy Basin (NFSR #0152), Haynes Basin Rd (NFSR #60016), K-Mountain (NFSR #60427) and Twelvemile Creek Rd (NFSR #60014). An area closure is in place for the Iron Fire. See the Forest’s website for full descriptions of road closures and fire restrictions HERE.

