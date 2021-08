JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI)- A mudslide has blocked a lane of travel on US 89 at milepost 140, between Jackson and Afton.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation tweeted about the slide just before 3:50 Saturday afternoon, warning drivers to be prepared to stop and to expect delays.

There is currently no word on how long the road will be blocked, or how big the slide is.

