MACKAY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Muldoon Fire that started Sunday 20 miles southwest of Mackay in the Lost River Ranger District is now is at 75% containment and holding at 374 acres.

The cause is unknown and still under investigation.

The Muldoon Fire transitioned to a smaller local Type IV organization Friday at 6:00 a.m.

Fire activity was minimal Thursday as it was smoldering and creeping with isolated torching. Heat in the interior of the fire remains, the visitors to the area will continue to see smoke and trees torching but this fire activity is well within the interior of the fire and not near the control lines.

The fire is in rugged terrain with presence of numerous snags.

Friday, firefighters will continue to address any hot spots near the fire’s edge and hold and reinforce the fireline.

Firefighters will continue to staff the fire for the next several days and will continue to monitor the fire in the coming weeks.

No closures are in place for the Muldoon Fire.

If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance – do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

Stage I Fire Restrictions are in effect for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. All Forest Service lands (outside of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness and Jim McClure Jerry Peak Wilderness) within the Salmon-Challis National Forest are in Stage I Restrictions.

Nationally, there are 81 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 18 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.

These fires are contributing to the smoke, which is drifting into the valleys around the Forest.

You can find further information on smoke at http://airquality.deq.idaho.gov/ and https://arcg.is/1Wy8jS.