Local News

MACKAY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Muldoon Fire that started Sunday 20 miles southwest of Mackay in the Lost River Ranger District is estimated at 366 acres and is 35% contained.

The cause is unknown and still under investigation.

A local Type III organization is managing the fire, and firefighters continue to make good progress.

The fire was active Tuesday with fire backing down slopes with isolated torching. The south side of the fire is holding the most heat, firefighters continue to construct line using assistance from aircraft to cool the fire’s edge as needed and are working to tie the line into natural barriers. On the east side of the fire, handcrews have tied into natural features and continue to hold and improve the line with the support of air resources.

Thunderstorms and strong winds resulted in a spotfire across the fireline, firefighters were able to catch and put out the spotfire.

Firefighters will continue to hold and reinforce the fireline Wednesday. Crews are progressing into the higher elevations of the fire, and aerial resources will continue to support the crews as the potential for roll-out increases in the higher elevations.

No closures are in place for the Muldoon Fire.

If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance – do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

Interagency fire management officials in east-central Idaho will begin Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective at one minute after midnight (12:01 a.m.) on August 21, 2020.