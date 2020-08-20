MACKAY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Muldoon Fire that started Sunday 20 miles southwest of Mackay in the Lost River Ranger District is estimated at 374 acres and is 55% contained.

The cause is unknown and still under investigation.

A local Type III organization is managing the fire. Firefighters continue to make good progress.

Fire activity was moderate Wednesday, with the fire creeping and smoldering with single tree torching.

Firefighters continue to construct line using assistance from aircraft to cool the fire’s edge as needed and are working to tie the line into natural barriers.

On the east side of the fire, handcrews have tied into natural features and continue to hold and improve the line with the support of air resources. Firefighters conducted a burnout yesterday on the south and west part of the fire to pull the fireline away from avalanche debris.

Firefighter and public safety is the primary objective for the fire. The fire is in rugged terrain with presence of numerous snags. Today, firefighters will continue to hold and reinforce the fireline. Crews continue to progress into

the higher elevations of the fire. Aerial resources will continue to support the crews as the potential for roll‐out increases in the higher elevations. On the northern portion of the fire, the primary fueltype is subalpine fir which has a large dead and down component with numerous snags. It is unsafe in this area for firefighters to directly engage the fire therefore for firefighter safety, a sprinkler system will be set up today on this part of the fire to assist with cooling the fire’s edge.

No closures are in place for the Muldoon Fire.

If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance ‐ do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

Interagency fire management officials in east‐central Idaho will begin Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective at one minute after midnight (12:01 AM), August 21.