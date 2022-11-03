ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho.

Two Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers discovered the buck’s body on Oct. 28 in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70. Only the head of the buck had been removed. Based on the condition of the carcass, it is estimated the deer was killed sometime around Oct. 25 or 26.

“We are unsure if the individual(s) who shot the buck had a valid tag for this controlled hunt unit, but at the very least, this is a case of wasteful destruction,” Senior Conservation Officer (SCO) Tyler Peterson said.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, contact SCO Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515, SCO Kevin Pennala at 208-972-4696, or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.

The post Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho’s Unit 70 appeared first on Local News 8.