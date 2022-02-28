SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – A multi-agency investigation is underway after an overnight shooting involving a Shelley Police officer.

At 10:44 p.m. Sunday, a Shelley officer, assisted by a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy, arrived at an apartment complex on the 600 block of W. Fir Street.

The officers were responding to information that a man on an outstanding felony warrant was inside one of the apartment. The warrant stemmed from a previous felony drug charge.

After a short time, officials say the Shelley officer made contact with the subject inside an apartment. The subject produced an edged weapon and advanced toward the officer.

In what the officer believed was an immediate threat to his life, the officer was forced to fire his weapon.

Immediate life-saving measures were not successful, and the subject was pronounced deceased on scene.

The officer was not physically injured.

Shelley Police immediately requested a critical incident protocol which activated a multi-agency team to investigate the incident.

The Critical Incident Team is being lead by Pocatello Police Department detectives and includes detectives with the Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County and Blackfoot Police Department.

