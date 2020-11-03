BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho State Board of Education approved a $225 million public-private partnership (P3) agreement between the University of Idaho and three companies who will lease, maintain and operate the U of I’s steam plant and utility system over the next 50 years.

The U of I will invest the proceeds and will use this investment to fund scholarships, research success through graduate student scholarships and stipends, and improved marketing and communications efforts for the University to grow enrollment and revenue.

The P3 agreement is based on similar arrangements at the Ohio State University and the University of Iowa.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The winning bid was submitted by a team comprised of the firms Sacyr Infrastructure USA LCC, Plenary Americas USA Ltd., and McKinstry Essention, LLC.

“Online Idaho” picked as name for new digital campus

The Board also approved “Online Idaho” as the name of the new collection of tools, services, and resources enabling students to take low-cost, high-quality courses from Idaho’s public higher education institutions, no matter where they live.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Online Idaho was developed in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is expected to benefit adult students, military veterans, the newly unemployed and others seeking fully-online college credentials by way of consolidated learning technology and statewide course sharing.

Governor Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee allocated $4 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to the implementation of Online Idaho. Idahoans should be able to access courses through Online Idaho as soon as January 2021.

Additional funds authorized to address “Digital Divide”

The Board authorized up to $5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to be used for the purchase of computers for use by students at school districts and charter schools contingent on final determination of need.

Funding for these devices comes from the remaining funds from a $30 million allocation approved by CFAC last summer.

In another action, the Board approved pending Administrative Rules Docket Number 08-0000-2000F reauthorizing education-related fees including registration fees for private postsecondary institutions and propriety schools, and professional fees involving educator certification.

The post Multi-million dollar public-private partnership approved at University of Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.