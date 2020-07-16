Breaking News

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reports there is a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 northbound at mile marker 106.

The crash is about nine miles south of the Idaho Falls area.

ITD reports the road is blocked.

Google traffic reports there is a 25 minute delay northbound, and a 3 minute delay southbound.

Officials say one car was on its side in the median and another had rear-end damage.

The sheriff’s office asks you to use an alternate route of travel until further notice.