IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville Sheriff’s office confirmed at a press conference today that multiple inmates at the Bonneville county jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the additional press release, the Sheriff’s Office stated that last week, an inmate showing symptoms of sickness was isolated and tested for COVID-19. Eastern Idaho Public Health and medical staff decided all inmates housed in the same unit as the positive inmate should be tested. Multiple inmates in that housing unit have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The press release also says deputies and medical staff are continuing to monitor inmates in this particular housing unit. They also assert they are appropriately treating and isolating inmates to minimize potential spread to other parts of the jail.

Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wild said “I would like to personally advise the public who have friends and family members inside our facility, that the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has made every effort to protect everyone inside the jail. Our facility is extremely well maintained and clean. We will continue to monitor the inmates and staff to make sure that we are taking the best care of those that are in custody and the deputies that maintain order in our jail.”

The entire press release, as well as Sheriff Wilde’s official staement, can be read here.