Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bonneville School District 93 reports the following confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in its schools:

3rd grade student at Ammon Elementary

3rd grade student at Bridgewater Elementary

8th grade student at Rocky Mountain Middle School

Staff member at Bonneville High School

Staff member at Iona Elementary School

The district said they have contacted most, if not all, of the families of students who were in close contact with any of these individuals at school. However, there may be some students that the district will still need to follow up with on Tuesday.

Because all of these individuals have been absent from school for more than 48 hours, all District 93 schools will open as normal on Tuesday.

Bonneville School District staff will continue to clean and disinfect surfaces inside all district schools and buses.

As more cases are being confirmed across the state, it is important to remain vigilant. The CDC recommends the following best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Washing our hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Avoiding close contact with those who are sick.

Practicing social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

Wearing a cloth mask when we cannot social distance from others outside of our families

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you or any member of your family exhibit these symptoms, you are encouraged to contact your medical provider for advice immediately. Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure.

“Our greatest responsibility is the safety of our students, staff, and community members,” said Phil Campbell, Community Relations and Communications. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your support of Bonneville School District 93.”