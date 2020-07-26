Local News
SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Lightning tracked over southeast Idaho Saturday afternoon and evening ignited multiple wildfires.
Fire crews responded quickly to the new starts.
Kyle Canyon Fire
- Located approximately 9 miles northeast of Howe
- Single tree – crews in route
- Fire resources – 2 engines and 1 helicopter
- Crews are assessing how to engage the fire due to the rugged, steep terrain
Chandler Fire
- Located approximately 9 miles west of Pingree
- 300 acres
- Fire resources – 4 engines, 1 bulldozer, 2 single resources
- Dozer has completed line around 50% of the fire, and forward progression has stopped.
Samaria Fire
- Located approximately 6 miles southwest of Malad
- 100 acres
- Fire resources – 4 engines, 1 bulldozer, 1 handcrew, 1 single resource, 2 helicopters, very large air tanker (VLAT), 1 single engine air tanker (SEAT) and air attack
- Fire is making active pushes to the south through sagebrush and slowly backing into Mine Canyon. At this time no structures are threatened.
West Bank Fire
- Located approximately 4 miles northeast of Aberdeen adjacent to American Falls Reservoir
- Unknown acres – crew in route
- Fire resources – 1 engine, 1 hand crew
News / Top Stories