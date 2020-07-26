Local News

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Lightning tracked over southeast Idaho Saturday afternoon and evening ignited multiple wildfires.

Fire crews responded quickly to the new starts.

Kyle Canyon Fire

  • Located approximately 9 miles northeast of Howe
  • Single tree – crews in route
  • Fire resources – 2 engines and 1 helicopter
  • Crews are assessing how to engage the fire due to the rugged, steep terrain
     
    Chandler Fire
  • Located approximately 9 miles west of Pingree
  • 300 acres
  • Fire resources – 4 engines, 1 bulldozer, 2 single resources
  • Dozer has completed line around 50% of the fire, and forward progression has stopped.

    Samaria Fire

  • Located approximately 6 miles southwest of Malad
  • 100 acres
  • Fire resources – 4 engines, 1 bulldozer, 1 handcrew, 1 single resource, 2 helicopters, very large air tanker (VLAT), 1 single engine air tanker (SEAT) and air attack
  • Fire is making active pushes to the south through sagebrush and slowly backing into Mine Canyon. At this time no structures are threatened.

    West Bank Fire

  • Located approximately 4 miles northeast of Aberdeen adjacent to American Falls Reservoir
  • Unknown acres – crew in route
  • Fire resources – 1 engine, 1 hand crew

