ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Sunday at 8:47 p.m., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park.

According to ISP, 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US20, and a 2022 Chrysler Voyager was traveling westbound on US20. The driver of the Chrysler attempted to turn onto N. Big Springs Loop and was struck by the Infinity.

The Chrysler was occupied by a 48-year-old male driver from India and five passengers. Occupants were transported by air and ground ambulance to the hospital. The Infinity was occupied by a 51-year-old female driver from Battle Ground, WA, and three passengers. None of the occupants were transported.

Traffic on US 20 was blocked for approximately three hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

