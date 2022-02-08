BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Multiple individuals were taken into custody for a variety of drug charges over the last week in Bingham County.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, members from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Bingham – Blackfoot Joint Detectives Division located a stolen vehicle on Interstate 15 after receiving information from the Idaho Falls Police Department of a location of a stolen vehicle.

Law enforcement members attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, and after a short vehicle pursuit with speeds over 100 mph and a lengthy foot purist, 35 year-old Bransen A. Parduhn was taken into custody.

Bransen A. Parduhn

One pound of methamphetamine, several fentanyl pills and nine grams of heroin was collected from the vehicle and immediate area of Parduhn.

Parduhn is currently being held on two parole commission warrants, multiple drug charges and has a bond of $500,000.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, members from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Bingham – Blackfoot Joint Detectives Division served a search warrant and conducted a traffic stop in relation to an ongoing investigation. Jason Boldt was taken into custody for trafficking methamphetamine and other drug-related offenses.

Boldt had two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 1800 hundred suspected fentanyl pills.

A passenger inside the vehicle, identified as Sadie M. Priest was taken into custody for an outstanding arrest warrant and frequenting a place where drugs are held or used.

Jason Boldt and Sadie M. Priest

At the same time as the above traffic stop with Boldt took place, a search warrant was executed in the Riverside area. The search resulted in multiple arrests. 29-year-old Adrian Aguirre, 26 year-old Megan R. Housel, 43 year-old Jodi Riggott were taken into custody for a variety of drug-related charges and arrest warrants.

Riggott was found to be in possession of approximately 200 suspected fentanyl pills, 2 oz. of methamphetamine.

29-year-old Adrian Aguirre, 26 year-old Megan R. Housel, 43 year-old Jodi Riggott

