Multiple injuries reported after gas explosion near LA Fitness in Florida

Emergency personnel are investigating an explosion at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida on Saturday that caused multiple injuries.

The building where the explosion occurred was completely destroyed and an LA Fitness nearby sustained heavy damage caused by the blast, with debris and glass filling the nearby parking lot.

One person covered in blood was seen being attended by others outside the fitness center.

Footage from inside the fitness center showed crowds hurrying out of the building, some limping and in shock, while its front windows were nearly blown out front the massive blast.

Plantation Fire tweeted that the explosion occurred along the 800 block of South University Drive on Saturday and police have closed the road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.