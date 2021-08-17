CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police report multiple people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on I-15, northbound at milepost 73, in Chubbuck Monday.

At 5:13 p.m., police report Bryant Hafen, 60, of Idaho Falls, was merging onto I-15 from New Day Parkway in a 1999 Dodge Ram towing a 2003 Utility Trailer, and Anna Whetten, 43, of Rigby, was travelling northbound on I-15 in a 2015 Nissan Armada.

Hafen lost control of his trailer and struck Whetten’s vehicle, which rolled.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-“);

});

Whetten was travelling with seven passengers. Two were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. A ground ambulance transported Whetten and three passengers were transported to a local hospital. A personal vehicle transported four other passengers to a local hospital.

Air ambulance transported one passenger to another hospital.

Police said Hafen was not wearing a seatbelt.

A secondary crash occurred at 6:04 p.m., northbound on I-15 at milepost 72.

According to police, Steven Quagigant, 39, of Blackfoot, was travelling northbound in a 2012 Dodge Ram, and Jazmine Trammell, 25, of Pocatello, was travelling behind Quagigant, in a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville.

Trammell failed to stop and struck Quagigant. Upon impact, Trammell’s vehicle caught fire.

Trammell was wearing a seatbelt and was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. Quagigant and his passenger were both wearing their seatbelts.

Northbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately five hours with traffic diversion in place.

The post Multiple people hospitalized after 2 crashes on I-15 appeared first on Local News 8.