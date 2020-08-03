Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming authorities are investigating a hot-air balloon accident at 8:13 a.m. Monday south of Teton Village.

Sheriff Matt Carr said three hot-air balloons were involved. He said emergency responders are treating between 16 and 20 victims suffering a wide variety of injuries.

At least one was being flown to an Idaho Falls hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is not known, but the Sheriff said it may have been weather related.