IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A shooting in a Bonneville County neighborhood Sunday afternoon sent three people to the hospital.

Sergeant Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in around noon Sunday on Moonstone Drive.

The shooting left three adults injured and they were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Neighbors called 911 reporting the gunshots and one of the people involved walked down the street from the shooting.

Lovell said investigators are trying to determine what happened and who the shooter was.

Investigators are outside of a house on Moonstone as yellow police tape blocks off a portion of the street.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

