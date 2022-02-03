IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho State Police all gathered Wednesday at Watersprings church in Idaho Falls.

The main topic was talking about the side mental and emotional effects that the day to day duties bring to these officers and to their family at home. They talked about deputy suicides, depression, mistrust, and how to separate the mental overload at work from their social and personal lives.

The main speaker was Robert White. He is the former deputy chief of the Flagstaff, Arizona police department. He has gone through 31 years of law enforcement with that program. Since then, he has given these mental challenging talks to various police departments.

“The hours and the family time made it difficult, I mean, there are some, some positive trade offs, but things that you see every day and then try to come home and have a have what we call a normal family life can be a little difficult unless you really work at it,” he said.

There will be another full-day mental health conference held at Watersprings church for Thursday, February 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any member of law enforcement and their spouse is welcome to attend for free.

The post Multiple police departments hold mental health conference appeared first on Local News 8.