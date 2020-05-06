Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Rocky Mountain Power reports there are 38 outages in Idaho affecting 716 customers.

There are outages in the following places:

3 outages in Bingham County affecting 77 customers

4 outages in Bonneville County affecting 53 customers

6 outages in Fremont County affecting 124 customers

12 outages in Jefferson County affecting 235 customers

16 outages in Madison County affecting 227 customers

Crews are investigating the causes of the outages.

You can view the latest updates HERE.

You can report an outage by texting OUT to 759677.