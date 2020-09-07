Breaking News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Rocky Mountain Power reports there are 45 outages in Idaho affecting 6,293 customers.

In the Ammon area, there is an outage affecting 3136 customers. Crews have been notified and are investigating the cause. Estimated restore time is before 7 p.m.

In the Mud Lake area, crews have arrived to two outages affecting 563 customers and are investigating the cause.

In the Goshen area, crews have been notified of an outage affecting 1022 customers. Estimated restore time is before 7 p.m.

Report downed wires

CALL 1-877-508-5088

Text your outage report

TEXT OUT TO 759677

Call to report an outage

1-877-508-5088

You can view more details about the outages HERE.