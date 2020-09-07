Breaking News
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Rocky Mountain Power reports there are 45 outages in Idaho affecting 6,293 customers.
In the Ammon area, there is an outage affecting 3136 customers. Crews have been notified and are investigating the cause. Estimated restore time is before 7 p.m.
In the Mud Lake area, crews have arrived to two outages affecting 563 customers and are investigating the cause.
In the Goshen area, crews have been notified of an outage affecting 1022 customers. Estimated restore time is before 7 p.m.
Report downed wires
CALL 1-877-508-5088
Text your outage report
TEXT OUT TO 759677
Call to report an outage
1-877-508-5088
