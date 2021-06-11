IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- US 20 between St. Anthony and Sugar City is blocked in all directions, as crews respond to a “multiple vehicle” accident south of St. Anthony.

Helicopters, ambulances and emergency personnel are on scene.

The Idaho Transportation Department says on its website the affected areas are “between The North Fork Teton River Bridge (near Sugar City) and Exit 346: Bridge Street (near St. Anthony). All lanes are blocked. Look out for an accident. Consider using an alternate route.”

This is an ongoing story, and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

