Walter Mason

An 86-year-old murder suspect has been committed to State Hospital South in Blackfoot pending the final results of a psychological competency evaluation, according to the Custer County Prosecutor’s office.

Walter James Mason was arrested on first degree murder charges in October in connection with a September 22, 1980 murder in the parking lot of a Challis Sports Club Bar. Daniel Mason Wooley was shot through the head. Another male bar patron suffered a gun-shot wound to the shoulder. And a female suffered a blunt force injury to her face.

Mason lived and worked in the area and was identified as a suspect, but disappeared from the area. He was found living under the name of Walter Allison in Eastland County, Texas in October. Two Custer County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested him on October 13 and transported Mason back to Idaho.

His preliminary hearing on the charge was delayed on October 25 pending an initial competency evaluation. A status conference hearing was held November 18 before Judge James Barrett in Challis. No additional hearings have been scheduled at this time.

The post Murder suspect undergoing psychological evaluation appeared first on Local News 8.