IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Museum of Idaho is gearing up to open its new ‘Toytopia’ exhibit.

This exhibit will feature toys throughout the past century including Mr. Potato Head, old fashioned arcade games and more.

It can also provide an interactive, STEM-based learning experience giving children a chance to not only play with toys but also be creative and problem solve.

The opening week schedule includes:

Thursday, Sept. 29: Member Preview Day, 2:00-6:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30: VIP event, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1: Grand Opening of ‘Toytopia,’ and a free program called “Frankentoys.” Children will be able to disassemble and reassemble toys as part of the STEM-based learning experience.

‘Toytopia’ will be open at the museum until the end of January.

