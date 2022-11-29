The Museum of Idaho is announcing its new executive director after an extensive nationwide search.

Jeff Carr, currently the Sr. Director of External Affairs, will be taking the helm in January when current executive director Karen Baker retires.

Museum board chair Joe Giebel said the selection committee chose Carr, 37, after carefully narrowing down a pool of 273 candidates.

“The museum is in good hands with Jeff’s excellent leadership, and I look forward to what the next years will bring,” Giebel said.

Carr hopes to expand the museum’s growing outreach efforts by working with museum supporters and business and government leaders to address community needs collaboratively.

“Under Karen’s direction over the past six years, the museum has really matured as an institution and expanded in many different ways,” Carr said. “We’re now coming into our 20th anniversary, and we’re more capable than ever. We have such a bright, dedicated, and talented team.”

“It was a tough, tough decision,” Giebel said. “This is really a testament to this institution – after all of the effort we went through during this intense selection process in a national search, the two best candidates were right here from the museum.”

